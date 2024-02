Here's the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit at 62, 66, 67, and 70

Maximizing your Social Security benefits is one of the best ways to set yourself up for a prosperous retirement. About half of all retirees age 65 and older rely on Social Security for the majority of their income, according to data reviewed by the Social Security Administration.The two biggest factors affecting how much you'll receive in Social Security are how much you earn during your career and when you claim your benefits. Even if you maximize your earnings, there's still a huge difference between what you could claim at 62, 66, 67, or 70. That's extremely clear in the maximum Social Security benefits at each of those ages.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel