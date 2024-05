Here's the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit at 62, 66, and 70

Maximizing your Social Security benefits is a key piece of any good retirement plan. Around half of households with someone age 65 or older receive 50% or more of their total income from Social Security, according to data analyzed by the Social Security Administration. Getting every penny from the program is essential to millions of people.There are only a couple of factors in your control when it comes to maximizing your Social Security benefit in retirement: how much you earn in your career and when you claim your benefits. But even if your career earnings are very high, there's still a big difference between what you'll receive from Social Security depending on whether you claim at 62, 66, or 70. Looking at the differences between the maximum possible benefit at each of those ages makes that very clear.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel