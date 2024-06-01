|
01.06.2024 08:00:00
Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit at Ages 62, 67, and 70
The age at which you begin claiming is one of the most important factors in maximizing your Social Security and will affect your monthly benefit for the rest of your life. Age 62 is the earliest you can file for retirement benefits, or you can delay claiming to earn larger checks each month. To receive 100% of the benefit you qualify for based on your earnings history, you'll need to wait until your full retirement age (FRA) -- which is 67 years old for everyone born in 1960 or later.The right time to file will depend on several factors, but it can sometimes be helpful to see how much you might receive in benefits at various ages. Here's the maximum you can collect at ages 62, 67, and 70 -- as well as a few tips to help increase your payments.
