24.07.2023 17:27:32
Here's the Most Important Thing Netflix Management Said Last Week
Digital media veteran Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported second-quarter results last Wednesday. It was a mixed report with revenue below expectations but strong earnings, and the company added 5.9 million net new subscribers. These are the headline figures you saw making headlines on Thursday, and for good reason -- the metrics are important measures of how Netflix's business is doing.But they don't tell the whole story. In fact, the headline figures are not what mattered the most in this report. Netflix continued the strongest streak of free-cash-flow generation in the company's history, and management made it clear that the cash profits should stay strong.What's the big deal about free cash flow, anyway?
