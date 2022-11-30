Here's the Most Impressive Number for Rumble Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Video-sharing platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) is on a mission "to protect a free and open internet." On Nov. 14, the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022, giving shareholders greater insight into the company's operations. But one number is more head-turning than all of the rest: In Q3, Rumble had 71 million monthly active users, up 97% year over year and up 61% just from last quarter. Here's what it all means for Rumble stock.Through the first three quarters of 2022, Rumble has only generated $19.4 million in revenue. But cut the company a little bit of slack. It's early in its monetization journey and still building out its advertising technology. Therefore, it's not surprising to see a relatively small amount of revenue, compared to its lofty market capitalization of $2.7 billion.Continue reading