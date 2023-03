Here's the Most Overlooked Reason to Buy and Hold Alphabet Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amid all the hoopla over OpenAI's ChatGPT, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) seems to have been pushed aside by some investors. That could prove to be a mistake.Alphabet's strengths -- and there are plenty of them -- haven't evaporated with the surging interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI). Many factors that helped the stock deliver a gain of more than 350% over the last 10 years remain firmly in place.But there are also other things investors should consider when evaluating Alphabet. Here's, arguably, the most overlooked reason to buy and hold this beaten-down tech stock.Continue reading