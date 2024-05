Here's the Net Worth That Puts You in the Top 10% of American Households by Age

Tracking your net worth is one of the best ways to ensure you're making progress in improving your finances.Your net worth takes into account all of your assets and liabilities to provide a full picture of your current financial standing. It can be much more enlightening than simply looking at your retirement account balance or how much you have left to pay on your student loans. Regularly looking at both sides of your personal balance sheet, so to speak, is a great way to make sure your finances are on the right track.Consistently saving more than you spend, paying down your debts, and investing what's left is the formula for growing your net worth over time. And time is often a big contributor to building a substantial net worth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel