BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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04.07.2026 22:00:00
Here's the Next Major Trillion-Dollar Blockbuster IPO Now That SpaceX's Is Complete
Space Exploration Technologies, better known as SpaceX, generated plenty of hype with its initial public offering (IPO), although some of that is wearing off now. Still, it was a major event that created lots of interest in its stock and others. I haven't purchased any SpaceX shares, and don't intend to anytime soon.However, there's another IPO coming that could be far more lucrative than SpaceX, and I think it offers better long-term upside. What's next? It's likely Anthropic.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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