Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet

When a company creates a significant amount of value over the long term, its stock price generally delivers strong gains. In some cases, it may rise so much that a single share costs hundreds or even thousands of dollars. That can make such winning companies a little pricey for many retail investors.To bring their shares back into easier reach for retail investors, companies can conduct stock splits, and in 2022, a host of big technology companies are doing just that. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) was the most recent. On July 15, it split its stock 20-for-1, giving each shareholder 19 additional shares for each one they already owned, and reducing the per-share price commensurately from $2,235.55 to $111.77.But Alphabet almost certainly won't be the last high-profile stock to split this year.Continue reading