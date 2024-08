Here's the Number Every C3.ai Stock Investor Needs to Watch in September

Founded in 2009, C3.ai (NYSE: AI) was one of the world's first enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) companies. It has built a portfolio of over 40 ready-made AI applications for businesses in 19 different industries, including financial services, energy, and manufacturing. Those businesses can integrate the apps directly into their operations, saving them the time and money otherwise required to build their own from scratch.Around two years ago, C3.ai abandoned its subscription-based revenue model in favor of a consumption-based model instead. It eliminates lengthy negotiating processes, which allows the company to onboard customers more quickly, and they only pay for what they use.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool