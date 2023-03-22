|
22.03.2023 10:52:00
Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk
I suspect that many investors have focused on two numbers, in particular, when it comes to Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). One is 67%. That's how much Medical Properties Trust's share price is down from its previous high. The other number is 14.7%. That's what the company's dividend yield stands at now.But those aren't the only figures worthy of your attention. Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk.As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Stock float represents the number of shares that are available for public investors to trade. It excludes any outstanding shares that are owned by company insiders or restricted from sale. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
