Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
20.02.2026 03:00:00
Here's the Quantum Computing Stock Wall Street Loves the Most (Hint: It's Not IonQ or Rigetti)
Quantum computing stocks had an incredible 2025. IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum delivered the kind of returns that make investors who missed out feel queasy.But for all the hype, there's something quantum bulls don't love to admit: The "smart money" isn't convinced. Wall Street's exposure to the pure-play quantum computing stocks that dominate Reddit threads and YouTube thumbnails is limited.Yes, institutional investment in the sector rose dramatically last year, but most of that capital flowed in from passive exchange-traded fund (ETF) and index fund managers, not active hedge funds. When you see that BlackRock "owns" 30 million shares of IonQ, it's easy to misunderstand this as implying BlackRock likes the stock. It doesn't.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
