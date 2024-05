Here's the Real Winner From Meta Platforms' Latest Announcement

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an incredible technology that is changing how business is conducted and how people search the internet. However, this isn't happening without substantial input costs. Many big tech firms are investing millions (if not billions) of dollars into their computing infrastructure to support the rise of AI.However, not all investors like this. If these companies spend on infrastructure, they're posting smaller profits. That's not music to the market's ears, so when companies mention that, they can get hit. That's exactly what happened to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) after it reported first-quarter results. But the information companies like Meta give investors during their conference calls can be like gold, as the crumbs of all the conference calls reveal one clear winner.In Meta's Q1 conference call, Susan Li, Meta's CFO, discussed the company's investment in AI infrastructure:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel