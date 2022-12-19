Here's the Secret Sauce Behind Berkshire Hathaway's Long-Term Outperformance

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

From 1965 to 2021, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) delivered its investors a 3,641,613% return, or over 20% annually. You may believe its success is due to Warren Buffett's investing prowess, but that's only one part of the equation.One crucial component of Berkshire's success over the years is its cash. Berkshire Hathaway leads the world in cash it holds and invests, but which doesn't actually belong to it. This giant pile of money allows the company to take a long-term outlook and invest in great companies with upstanding leaders and at reasonable prices. Understanding the dynamics of this puts its entire business into perspective.Berkshire Hathaway has access to $147 billion of other people's money because of its insurance businesses.