02.03.2023 11:52:00
Here's the Single Best Argument for Buying Aurora Cannabis Stock Right Now
Suppose you bought $10,000 of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) stock five years ago and held onto those shares. How much would your initial investment be worth today? Around $91. Ouch.With that abysmal performance, you might think making a case for investing in Aurora Cannabis today would be an exercise in futility. But that's not necessarily so. Here's the single best argument for buying Aurora Cannabis stock right now.I think the best argument for investing in Aurora Cannabis can be summed up in four words: Brighter days are ahead. If these four words are true, buying the heavily beaten-down marijuana stock could pay off nicely. But are they true?Continue reading
