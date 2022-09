Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Only a few weeks remain before Social Security recipients find out how big of a raise they'll receive in 2023. By all accounts, it's going to be a huge one.Hip, hip, hooray? Not so fast. Sure, retirees sorely need a large cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). However, it won't be quite as helpful as some might think. Here's the single biggest problem with your upcoming Social Security increase.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading