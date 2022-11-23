23.11.2022 11:52:00

Here's the Single Most Concerning Trend for Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has given investors plenty to worry about lately. Its shares have plunged more than 40% year to date. The company's fourth-quarter guidance was much weaker than anticipated. Its e-commerce and cloud hosting customers are tightening their purse strings.But those aren't really the biggest issues. Here's the single most concerning trend for Amazon.What's the most important financial metric for a business? Some might say earnings. Others might think it's revenue. I'd argue, though, that the best answer is free cash flow.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

