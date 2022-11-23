|
23.11.2022 11:52:00
Here's the Single Most Concerning Trend for Amazon
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has given investors plenty to worry about lately. Its shares have plunged more than 40% year to date. The company's fourth-quarter guidance was much weaker than anticipated. Its e-commerce and cloud hosting customers are tightening their purse strings.But those aren't really the biggest issues. Here's the single most concerning trend for Amazon.What's the most important financial metric for a business? Some might say earnings. Others might think it's revenue. I'd argue, though, that the best answer is free cash flow.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|18.11.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|91,45
|0,66%