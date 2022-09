Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I'm not sure if President Biden is a Rolling Stones fan. I suspect, though, that the president has heard the 1969 hit song, "You Can't Always Get What You Want." The premise of the song is one that every politician should keep in mind.Biden wants to make several major changes to Social Security. The reality, though, is that he's unlikely to get everything he wants. But that doesn't mean he won't be at least partially successful. Here's the Social Security change Biden wants that's most likely to happen.Image source: WhiteHouse.gov.Continue reading