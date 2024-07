Here's the Top Reason to Buy Broadcom Stock Before Its 10-for-1 Stock Split on July 12

Many investors could be kicking themselves for not buying shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) before now. Since October 2022, the share price of the semiconductor and software company has nearly quadrupled. Broadcom stock is up over 50% so far this year.And a potential catalyst is imminent. Here's the top reason to buy Broadcom stock before its 10-for-1 stock split after the market close on July 12.Broadcom announced plans for a 10-for-1 stock split in its June quarterly update. CFO Kirsten Spears said the move stemmed from the company's desire "to make ownership of Broadcom stock more accessible to investors and employees." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool