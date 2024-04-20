Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
20.04.2024 12:33:00

Here's the Top Stock on My Watch List Right Now - I Can't Believe How Cheap It Has Become

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is the largest real estate investment trust in the market, but the logistics real estate giant could still have lots of upside potential. Not only that, but the stock is down by about 20% from its recent highs. In this video, I'll give the details about why I'm finally planning to add Prologis to my portfolio.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 17, 2024. The video was published on April 18, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten