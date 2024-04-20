|
20.04.2024 12:33:00
Here's the Top Stock on My Watch List Right Now - I Can't Believe How Cheap It Has Become
Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is the largest real estate investment trust in the market, but the logistics real estate giant could still have lots of upside potential. Not only that, but the stock is down by about 20% from its recent highs. In this video, I'll give the details about why I'm finally planning to add Prologis to my portfolio.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 17, 2024. The video was published on April 18, 2024.
