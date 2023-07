Don't focus on the past, look to the future. That's something to remember when you hear about big-name companies that conducted stock splits in 2022 and aren't likely to have another one anytime soon.The reality is that there are other stocks with key stock splits on the calendar for 2023. Here's the top under-the-radar stock-split stock to keep your eyes on right now .AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) truly is a stock for all seasons. The company ranks as one of the top leaders in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel