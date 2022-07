Here's the Ugly Secret About the Huge Social Security Increase on the Way

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Positive things sometimes come with an asterisk. Digging into the details can reveal that what you thought was great wasn't as good as it seemed.Unfortunately, there's probably going to be such an asterisk with the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. Yes, the increase will be huge. But there's an ugly secret about it that many Social Security recipients don't know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading