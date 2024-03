Here's the Worst Vanguard ETF to Buy Right Now for Long-Term Investors

Warren Buffett likes Vanguard. He wrote to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in 2014 that he suggested much of the cash his family receives when he dies be invested in a low-cost Vanguard S&P 500 index fund. Some of Berkshire's cash is currently invested in one. I like Vanguard too. A significant portion of my portfolio is invested in two of the company's ETFs. However, I'm not a fan of every Vanguard fund. I think one Vanguard ETF, in particular, is the worst to buy right now for long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel