After more than half a decade of above-average inflation, $1,000 doesn't buy what it used to. But that means it's more important than ever to put your money to work in the stock market if you want to preserve your wealth over the long term. Many investors will be curious about whether AI giant Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT) is a good opportunity after its record-breaking $1.8 trillion initial public offering (IPO) earlier this month.

Anthropic has a lot to be excited about. Revenue is booming, and its AI algorithms are making a big splash in a variety of industries. That said, there is significant uncertainty about the company's valuation and the health of the AI industry as a whole.

Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of Anthropic to determine what a $1,000 investment might be worth by 2030.

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