Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
|
28.11.2026 12:13:00
Here's What $1,000 Invested in Anthropic Could Be Worth by 2030
After more than half a decade of above-average inflation, $1,000 doesn't buy what it used to. But that means it's more important than ever to put your money to work in the stock market if you want to preserve your wealth over the long term. Many investors will be curious about whether AI giant Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT) is a good opportunity after its record-breaking $1.8 trillion initial public offering (IPO) earlier this month.
Anthropic has a lot to be excited about. Revenue is booming, and its AI algorithms are making a big splash in a variety of industries. That said, there is significant uncertainty about the company's valuation and the health of the AI industry as a whole.
Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of Anthropic to determine what a $1,000 investment might be worth by 2030.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anthropic
|
25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
|
25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
|
24.11.26
|Anthropic-Aktie fällt unter Ausgabepreis - auch Nvidia im Minus (Spiegel Online)
|
24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
24.11.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anthropic fällt unter Ausgabepreis (dpa-AFX)
|
23.11.26
|Gewinne für Superreiche: Cramer warnt Aktionäre der Anthropic-Aktie vor den Folgen (finanzen.at)
|
22.11.26
|Will Anthropic buck the tech sell-off? (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Anthropic
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|83,94
|8,28%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Handel am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen schließen deutlich im Plus. In Asien waren zum Wochenschluss kräftige Aufschläge zu beobachten.