IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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18.09.2026 07:16:00
Here's What $1,000 Invested in IonQ Stock Could Be Worth by 2030
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) shares have fallen by around 35% over the last 12 months, giving back all of the gains they made in 2025, when optimism about the future of quantum computing was at its peak. However, with a market cap of roughly $15 billion, the company is still one of the leading pure-play stocks in the sector. And it stands out because of its rapid revenue growth and unusual approach to the nascent technology.
Has the 44% dip it has taken from the 2026 peak it hit this summer created a long-term buying opportunity, or is it a sign for investors to stay away? Let's explore the pros and cons of IonQ as an investment, and try to predict what a $1,000 position opened in the stock today could be worth by the end of the decade.
Quantum computing has the potential to be one of those once-in-a-generation technology megatrends capable of radically changing the global economy -- similar to recent breakthroughs like generative AI or the internet. But it's too early to know for sure how much of that perceived potential will translate into reality.
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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06.08.26
|IonQ-Aktie tiefer: Erneut rote Zahlen trotz Umsatzsprung (finanzen.at)
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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11.05.26
|Vervielfachungschance: Warum diese Quanten-Computing-Aktie deutlich steigen könnte (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu IonQ
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|33,04
|-5,71%