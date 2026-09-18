IonQ Aktie

IonQ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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18.09.2026 07:16:00

Here's What $1,000 Invested in IonQ Stock Could Be Worth by 2030

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) shares have fallen by around 35% over the last 12 months, giving back all of the gains they made in 2025, when optimism about the future of quantum computing was at its peak. However, with market cap of roughly $15 billion, the company is still one of the leading pure-play stocks in the sector. And it stands out because of its rapid revenue growth and unusual approach to the nascent technology.

Has the 44% dip it has taken from the 2026 peak it hit this summer created a long-term buying opportunity, or is it a sign for investors to stay away? Let's explore the pros and cons of IonQ as an investment, and try to predict what a $1,000 position opened in the stock today could be worth by the end of the decade.

Quantum computing has the potential to be one of those once-in-a-generation technology megatrends capable of radically changing the global economy -- similar to recent breakthroughs like generative AI or the internet. But it's too early to know for sure how much of that perceived potential will translate into reality.

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IonQ 33,04 -5,71% IonQ

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