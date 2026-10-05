Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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06.10.2026 00:15:00
Here's What $10,000 in Sandisk Stock Could Be Worth if Memory Demand Holds Through 2030
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has had a monster year. It's up over 600% this year, making it the top-performing S&P 500 stock. It has had an incredible year, thanks to the strength of the AI build-out, which is consuming nearly all of the memory chip production capacity.
This has created an environment in which Sandisk can thrive; however, the market isn't convinced it will last, despite several outlooks saying it will. This could lead to a major investment opportunity, and if memory demand holds through 2030, Sandisk could be an incredible investment to make right now.
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Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.
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05.10.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500-Anleger greifen am Montagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
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|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
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|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
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02.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Freitagshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
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02.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
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|Western Digital Corp.
|393,55
|0,27%