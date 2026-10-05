Here's What $10,000 in Sandisk Stock Could Be Worth if Memory Demand Holds Through 2030

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has had a monster year. It's up over 600% this year, making it the top-performing S&P 500 stock. It has had an incredible year, thanks to the strength of the AI build-out, which is consuming nearly all of the memory chip production capacity.

This has created an environment in which Sandisk can thrive; however, the market isn't convinced it will last, despite several outlooks saying it will. This could lead to a major investment opportunity, and if memory demand holds through 2030, Sandisk could be an incredible investment to make right now.

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