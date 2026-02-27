Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.02.2026 14:19:00
Here's What 5 Genius AI Stocks Billionaire David Tepper Is Buying
David Tepper and his hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, have a strong track record of investing success, and their stock moves are well worth paying attention to.And, right on schedule on Feb. 17, Tepper provided all of us with a snapshot of the trades he made during the fourth quarter, via his quarterly Form 13F disclosure. The Securities and Exchange Commission requires large institutional investment managers like Appaloosa to submit those forms, which list their holdings as of the end of each quarter, no later than 45 days after the period ends. Tepper made five moves within his top 10 holdings in Q4 that particularly intrigue me, including increasing his position sizing in several key artificial intelligence (AI) businesses. Investors would be wise to have these stocks on their radar, as Tepper's moves confirm that smart money sees value in them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
