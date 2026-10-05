Here's What a $1,000 Investment in Alphabet Stock Could Be Worth in 5 Years. (Hint: It Could More Than Double.)

In my view, one of the most intriguing megacap artificial intelligence stocks to buy and hold over the next five years is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). The company has the most complete AI stack and multiple built-in advantages. With $1,000, an investor can buy three shares of the AI stock.

Throughout history, one of the biggest advantages a company can have is distribution, whether that be Coca-Cola with soda or Microsoft with its pre-installed operating system and software bundles on PCs. This is no different with AI, and that is one area where Alphabet continues to shine.

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