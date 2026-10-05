Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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05.10.2026 19:15:00
Here's What a $1,000 Investment in Alphabet Stock Could Be Worth in 5 Years. (Hint: It Could More Than Double.)
In my view, one of the most intriguing megacap artificial intelligence stocks to buy and hold over the next five years is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). The company has the most complete AI stack and multiple built-in advantages. With $1,000, an investor can buy three shares of the AI stock.
Throughout history, one of the biggest advantages a company can have is distribution, whether that be Coca-Cola with soda or Microsoft with its pre-installed operating system and software bundles on PCs. This is no different with AI, and that is one area where Alphabet continues to shine.
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Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 635,00
|1,47%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|310,35
|0,55%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|307,85
|0,64%