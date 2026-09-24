Here's What a $1,000 Investment in SpaceX Stock Could Be Worth in 5 Years

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is one of the most intriguing companies to ever go public, and its upside potential could be big. Led by Elon Musk, the company is looking to disrupt industries and create entirely new ones.

While Musk is a polarizing figure, one thing is undeniable: He is a visionary. And he has huge ambitions for SpaceX, saying the company will eventually be worth more than Earth itself.

In its IPO prospectus, SpaceX said it is chasing a current $28.5 trillion opportunity, which it called the largest in human history. While its opportunities in the space ($370 billion), the broadband ($870 billion), and mobile ($740 billion) connectivity markets with Starlink are sizable, most of its total addressable market (TAM) is centered around artificial intelligence (AI).

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