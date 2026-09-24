Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.09.2026 08:05:00
Here's What a $1,000 Investment in SpaceX Stock Could Be Worth in 5 Years
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is one of the most intriguing companies to ever go public, and its upside potential could be big. Led by Elon Musk, the company is looking to disrupt industries and create entirely new ones.
While Musk is a polarizing figure, one thing is undeniable: He is a visionary. And he has huge ambitions for SpaceX, saying the company will eventually be worth more than Earth itself.
In its IPO prospectus, SpaceX said it is chasing a current $28.5 trillion opportunity, which it called the largest in human history. While its opportunities in the space ($370 billion), the broadband ($870 billion), and mobile ($740 billion) connectivity markets with Starlink are sizable, most of its total addressable market (TAM) is centered around artificial intelligence (AI).
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
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22.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Tesla-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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21.09.26
|There’s room in space for more than just Elon Musk (Financial Times)
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17.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie trotzdem stark: US-Regulierer stellt kritische Fragen zum autonomen Cybercab (dpa-AFX)
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16.09.26
|Tesla, IBM & Co: Warum die Börsengänge von OpenAI und Anthropic Blue-Chip-Aktien gefährlich werden könnten (finanzen.at)
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15.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Tesla-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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15.09.26
|SpaceX gewinnt ersten Kunden für Rücktransport aus dem All (Spiegel Online)
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14.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Roadster soll nun bald kommen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|333,65
|0,33%
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