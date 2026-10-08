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WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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08.10.2026 15:30:00

Here's What a $10,000 Investment in Amazon Stock Could Be Worth in 2035

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the great companies of our generation, and today it is a leader in both e-commerce and cloud computing. While the stock has lagged the market over the past five years, it has laid the foundation for strong growth over the next decade, setting it up for significant gains. With just over $10,000, you could buy 40 shares.

Amazon's biggest source of growth will come from its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon created the infrastructure-as-a-service concept and continues to have the largest market share in the cloud computing space today. The unit is its most profitable and also its fastest-growing. Last quarter, AWS revenue climbed 37% to $42.2 billion, while segment operating income soared 63% to $16.6 billion.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

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