NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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01.10.2026 13:25:00
Here's What a $10,000 Investment in Nvidia Stock Could Be Worth in 10 Years
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best investments of the past decade, with a gain of over 13,500%. While a repeat of that performance is mathematically and economically impossible for a company that is now the world's largest, it still appears to have strong upside potential over the decade ahead. At the current stock price of around $230, with $10,000, investors could purchase around 43 shares.
Nvidia is the premier player in AI infrastructure, and there is little to suggest that any of its rivals will knock it off its perch. The company has a dominant position in AI training, where its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the primary chips used to train AI models. It has a wide moat in this area because most foundational AI code was written on its CUDA software platform and optimized for its chips. In addition, it is even better positioned to compete in the growing inference market following its "acquisition" of Groq and its language processing units (LPUs).
Today, Nvidia is much more than just a GPU company, with CPUs, complete supercomputing architectures, networking components, and software layers that make it the ultimate AI infrastructure company. Where AI spending goes is where Nvidia stock will go, and the runway for both looks long.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|207,10
|0,80%