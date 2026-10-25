Here's What a $10,000 Investment in Palantir Could Be Worth in 10 Years

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most successful artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market. It's up more than 1,000% over the past three years, although it's up only a modest 10% year-to-date, roughly in line with the S&P 500.



If you were lucky enough to invest $10,000 in Palantir stock on its first day of trading in 2020, you'd have around $212,000 today. But where could a $10,000 investment today possibly take you?

Palantir is different from most other hot AI stocks because it doesn't make any of the parts, like Nvidia or Micron, and it doesn't support the build-out, like CoreWeave or Bloom Energy. Instead, it uses AI to help organizations and businesses unify different databases to detect patterns and make informed decisions.

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