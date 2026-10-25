Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
25.10.2026 13:20:00
Here's What a $10,000 Investment in Palantir Could Be Worth in 10 Years
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most successful artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market. It's up more than 1,000% over the past three years, although it's up only a modest 10% year-to-date, roughly in line with the S&P 500.
If you were lucky enough to invest $10,000 in Palantir stock on its first day of trading in 2020, you'd have around $212,000 today. But where could a $10,000 investment today possibly take you?
Palantir is different from most other hot AI stocks because it doesn't make any of the parts, like Nvidia or Micron, and it doesn't support the build-out, like CoreWeave or Bloom Energy. Instead, it uses AI to help organizations and businesses unify different databases to detect patterns and make informed decisions.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
23.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.26
|Starshield-Drosselung: Nato-KI-System hat laut Palantir keinen Kill-Switch (Spiegel Online)
|
20.10.26
|HSBC reviews Palantir holding in $9bn Islamic fund (Financial Times)
|
20.10.26
|HSBC reviews Palantir holding in $9bn Islamic fund (Financial Times)
|
19.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 steigt (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.26
|Handel in New York: Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Palantir-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Palantir
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palantir
|175,82
|0,55%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.