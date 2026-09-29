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29.09.2026 08:45:00

Here's What a $10,000 Investment in SpaceX Stock Could Be Worth by 2030

If you invested $10,000 into Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) today and left it alone until 2030, you would not be buying the same story from the company's initial public offering (IPO) in June. Shares of SpaceX (as the company is also known) opened on the Nasdaq around $150, implying a $1.77 trillion market cap at the time. This debut made Elon Musk's industrial complex one of the most valuable companies in the world from the get-go.

After months of volatility, and even briefly eclipsing Amazon and Microsoft in market value, the stock now trades back at roughly its opening-day price. Even though shares are 34% off from their high, it's far from a broken business. There is actually a lot to like if you can live with the valuation.

The question is not whether SpaceX is an interesting buy. It is whether investing in a company with a $2 trillion starting point leaves enough room for a meaningful investment to still matter by the end of the decade.

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