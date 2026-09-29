Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
29.09.2026 08:45:00
Here's What a $10,000 Investment in SpaceX Stock Could Be Worth by 2030
If you invested $10,000 into Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) today and left it alone until 2030, you would not be buying the same story from the company's initial public offering (IPO) in June. Shares of SpaceX (as the company is also known) opened on the Nasdaq around $150, implying a $1.77 trillion market cap at the time. This debut made Elon Musk's industrial complex one of the most valuable companies in the world from the get-go.
After months of volatility, and even briefly eclipsing Amazon and Microsoft in market value, the stock now trades back at roughly its opening-day price. Even though shares are 34% off from their high, it's far from a broken business. There is actually a lot to like if you can live with the valuation.
The question is not whether SpaceX is an interesting buy. It is whether investing in a company with a $2 trillion starting point leaves enough room for a meaningful investment to still matter by the end of the decade.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
28.09.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
|
28.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
|
25.09.26
|SpaceX pivots away from space (Financial Times)
|
23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Tesla-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.26
|There’s room in space for more than just Elon Musk (Financial Times)
|
17.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie trotzdem stark: US-Regulierer stellt kritische Fragen zum autonomen Cybercab (dpa-AFX)
|
16.09.26
|Tesla, IBM & Co: Warum die Börsengänge von OpenAI und Anthropic Blue-Chip-Aktien gefährlich werden könnten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|316,00
|0,41%