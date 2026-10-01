Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.10.2026 18:20:00
Here's What a $10,000 Investment in SpaceX Stock Could Be Worth in 2035 (Hint: It's a Lot)
When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) debuted this past June, it drew significant investor attention. While the stock traded like a roller coaster in the early days, it has settled into a fairly narrow trading range over the past month. This makes now a great time to evaluate what the future could hold for this visionary company. At its current price of around $151, a $10,000 initial investment would buy you around 66 shares.
Over the next several years, SpaceX's growth will likely be driven by its AI computing leasing business and its satellite internet business, Starlink. SpaceX has been investing aggressively in building out its AI infrastructure, and it's basically created its own neocloud unit that rents out its excess compute power. As a bridge provider of compute power in a world with an insatiable appetite for it, SpaceX has been getting incredible short-term rates.
This is leading to strong returns for the business, with SpaceX saying it is getting a payback on its AI infrastructure investments in about a year. It recently signed a $1.1 billion per month compute deal, and said that it could potentially double the number of graphics processing units (GPUs) installed in its Colossus 2 supercomputer by year's end. Analysts see big upsides from these investments: Evercore projects that this investment could push SpaceX's AI solutions and infrastructure revenue to $83 billion in 2027, versus the $47 billion consensus. TD Cowen, meanwhile, projected that SpaceX will lease out up to 49% of its AI computing capacity through 2031.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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30.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Elon Musk klärt auf: Dafür steht das Tesla-Logo wirklich (finanzen.at)
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29.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Tesla von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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28.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie verliert: Gehaltserhöhung von bis zu fünf Prozent für Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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28.09.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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28.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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25.09.26
|SpaceX pivots away from space (Financial Times)
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23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|316,00
|0,11%
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