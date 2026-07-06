Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
06.07.2026 14:15:00
Here's What a $17,000 Investment in SpaceX Could Be Worth Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street AI Bull Dan Ives
If you're bullish on the future of the space economy and artificial intelligence (AI), then you are likely incredibly excited about Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX), which recently went public and has already become one of the largest stocks in the market, trading at a roughly $2.13 trillion market cap (as of July 3).While most believe SpaceX is bound to do great things, the high valuation has made it a battleground stock, with some analysts and institutional traders claiming this is just the beginning, and others suggesting SpaceX has gotten ahead of its skis.Recently, veteran Wall Street analyst Dan Ives, typically quite bullish on tech and artificial intelligence, weighed in on the stock. Here's what he thinks a $17,000 investment in SpaceX could be worth over the next 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!