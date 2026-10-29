Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.10.2026 17:17:00
Here's What a $2,000 Investment in SpaceX Stock Could Be Worth in 10 Years
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) entered the stock market with a bang. The Elon Musk-led space and artificial intelligence (AI) company made its debut earlier this year with the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, and now sports a market cap of $2 trillion. That is the seventh-largest in the world.
Investors are bullish on SpaceX's growth prospects in AI and space connectivity. What could a $2,000 investment in SpaceX be worth in 10 years' time? When you look at the numbers, a lot is riding on future growth.
As Musk is wont to do, SpaceX is trying to tackle many growing industries at once. This includes AI through the xAI business (also owned by Musk) that was acquired before the IPO. SpaceX poured $16.5 billion into AI capital expenditures (capex) last quarter, more than its entire quarterly revenue. (Note that the company calls that segment Super Intelligence.) Management expects a roughly twofold increase in consolidated capex this quarter, resulting in up to $40 billion spent in a single three-month period.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|357,90
|0,45%
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