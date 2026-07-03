NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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03.07.2026 18:05:00
Here's What a $25,000 Investment in Nvidia Could Be Worth if History Repeats Itself
The artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has struggled recently and is now down nearly 13% over the past month (as of July 1). After years of an incredible AI rally, doubts are now creeping into investors' minds.There are questions about whether the large tech companies can continue to invest hundreds of billions annually in AI infrastructure, which is driving much of the cycle, and whether constraints such as energy and power will eventually have a real impact. For Nvidia specifically, competition in the chip space seems to be intensifying.That said, Nvidia hasn't done anything to suggest its business is at risk of slowing, so if the concerns don't materialize, the stock could have upside. Here's what a $25,000 investment in Nvidia could be worth if history repeats itself.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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