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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 14:05:00
Here's What a $25,000 Investment in SpaceX Stock Could Look Like in 5 Years
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock finished its first week on the market with a 37% gain. That's a solid showing, although the stock took a step backward on June 22 with a 16% sell-off.If you invested $25,000 at SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO), you'd already have more than $28,600. What if you held on for the next five years?At this point, SpaceX stock is higher on little more than hype. The fundamentals don't support it, although investors might point to the company's long-term opportunity. Sales increased 15% year over year in the 2026 first quarter, and the company is likely to report second-quarter results sometime in late July or early August.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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