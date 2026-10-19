AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.10.2026 20:46:00

Here's What a $5,000 Investment in AMD Could Be Worth by 2032

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has been a standout performer on the market in 2026, with shares of the company rising by an impressive 147% as of this writing, well above the 57% gains clocked by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index this year.

The impressive rally in AMD stock has been driven by the healthy demand for the company's server central processing units (CPUs) and graphics cards, which are deployed in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Moreover, the company has been doing well in the personal computer (PC) market, even though the industry has been under severe pressure due to high component costs.

But are AMD's catalysts and opportunities strong enough to send the stock soaring over the long run? We will closely examine AMD's growth drivers and see if it is worth investing $5,000 in this semiconductor stock through 2032.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

mehr Analysen
14.09.26 AMD Outperform Bernstein Research
14.09.26 AMD Outperform Bernstein Research
06.08.26 AMD Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.08.26 AMD Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.08.26 AMD Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 480,85 2,21% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street ging es uneinheitlich zu. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen