Here's What a $5,000 Investment in AMD Could Be Worth by 2032

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has been a standout performer on the market in 2026, with shares of the company rising by an impressive 147% as of this writing, well above the 57% gains clocked by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index this year.

The impressive rally in AMD stock has been driven by the healthy demand for the company's server central processing units (CPUs) and graphics cards, which are deployed in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Moreover, the company has been doing well in the personal computer (PC) market, even though the industry has been under severe pressure due to high component costs.

But are AMD's catalysts and opportunities strong enough to send the stock soaring over the long run? We will closely examine AMD's growth drivers and see if it is worth investing $5,000 in this semiconductor stock through 2032.

Continue reading