Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.06.2026 16:30:00
Here's What a $50,000 Investment in SpaceX Stock Could Look Like in 10 Years, According to Billionaire Investor Ron Baron
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has plenty of supporters, including the billionaire investor Ron Baron -- and for good reason.Baron founded the asset management firm Baron Capital in 1982 with just $10 million. Earlier this month, the fund had total assets nearing $56 billion. SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) founder Elon Musk have played a big role in Baron Capital's gains over the past 12 years, and Baron thinks SpaceX is poised to be something special.Here's what a $50,000 investment in SpaceX stock today could be worth in a decade, according to Baron.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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