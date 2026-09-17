Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
17.09.2026 22:10:00
Here's What a $500 Investment in SpaceX Stock Could Be Worth by 2030
Love him or hate him, Elon Musk is a corporate leader worth watching. And one of the companies in his catalog, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), recently set a new record for the biggest IPO in history, raising an eye-popping $75 billion in capital and starting its run on the market with a market cap of $1.77 trillion. The funds that the technology and industrial giant raised will go in part toward financing its aggressive expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) computing capacity.
Shareholders will be keenly watching for evidence that SpaceX's AI expansion will lead to returns big enough to justify the company's already lofty valuation. Let's discuss the pros and cons of the stock, and consider what a $500 investment might be worth by the end of the decade.
At the time of the IPO in early June, SpaceX looked like a bad investment because of its sky-high valuation, as well as the increasing maturity of its space industrial business, which focuses on transporting payloads to space, and its connectivity unit, which offers satellite broadband service through Starlink. However, now that the dust has settled, the situation looks better.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
16.09.26
|Tesla, IBM & Co: Warum die Börsengänge von OpenAI und Anthropic Blue-Chip-Aktien gefährlich werden könnten (finanzen.at)
|
15.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Tesla-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.09.26
|SpaceX gewinnt ersten Kunden für Rücktransport aus dem All (Spiegel Online)
|
14.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Roadster soll nun bald kommen (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Tesla plant E-Lkw-Start in Europa für 2027 - Aktie im Minus (dpa-AFX)
|
14.09.26
|Öl, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Nvidia, AMD, Marvell, ASML, Infineon - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
14.09.26
|Öl, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Nvidia, AMD, Marvell, ASML, Infineon - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
13.09.26
|Tesla- vs. Alphabet-Aktie: Wer dominiert die Robotaxis? (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|321,05
|0,42%