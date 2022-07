Here's What Amazon's Potential Acquisition of One Medical Means for Teladoc Health Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been an absolute nightmare for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the telehealth provider aiming to disrupt the traditional healthcare industry. Year to date, the stock has nosedived 62%, slumping most recently because of its second-quarter earnings report that it posted on July 27.To make matters worse, technology giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced its plan to acquire One Medical for $3.9 billion in an all-cash transaction. Although the deal has yet to be approved, acquiring One Medical, which falls under the 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) umbrella, could significantly boost the e-commerce leader's push into the virtual healthcare arena.Now with its back against the wall, is Teladoc Health a stock that investors should consider pouncing on at existing price levels?