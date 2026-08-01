BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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01.08.2026 07:30:00
Here's What Billionaire Bill Ackman Would Buy if He Were Just Getting Started With $1,000
Bill Ackman is one of the most widely followed investment managers on Wall Street. He offers the chance to invest alongside him through Pershing Square's (NYSE: PS) funds, and he's also forthcoming with commentary on the fund's holdings and where he sees value in the market. He takes a long-term buy-and-hold approach to his investments, so investors can easily follow his best ideas based on his and Pershing Square's public disclosures.In a recent interview, he explained what he would do if he were just getting started with $1,000 to invest. The strategy is simple and straightforward, and the same approach he takes with the billions of dollars he manages for Pershing Square. He says he looks for three particular criteria in a potential investment: low leverage, a business he likes and admires, and a business he wouldn't mind owning for the next decade.Bill Ackman. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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