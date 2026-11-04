Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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04.11.2026 22:40:29
Here’s What Democrats Taking Back the House and Senate Could Mean for Housing Stocks Like Home Depot and Lowe’s
Stocks soared Wednesday as investors reacted to a clean sweep by Democrats in the midterm election.
Stocks were initially down when results started to roll in Tuesday night, in part due to fears of a data center crackdown, but futures turned green later in the evening, and all three major indexes soared on Wednesday.
It wasn't immediately clear why stocks jumped on the results, though it appeared to be a combination of several factors. Investors were glad to see pushback on the Trump administration validated, including on inflation and the war in Iran. Investors tend to like a divided government, and with Democrats gaining solid control of both houses of Congress, they clearly have that. Finally, President Trump was surprisingly conciliatory, saying he would "absolutely accept the results of the election," and was willing to work with Democrats, which could pave the way to a productive Congressional term.
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Analysen zu Home Depot
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs
|18 210,00
|-1,99%
|Home Depot
|308,95
|-0,82%