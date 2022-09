Here's What Drove Alternative Energy Stocks Like Plug Power Higher Early Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many stocks in the alternative energy sector jumped Monday morning. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose as much as 3.6%, while hydrogen-powered vehicle maker Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) soared nearly 15% at its peak. Solar technology company First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) was up as much as 2.4%. While there was a catalyst for those moves, the gains didn't all hold, as technology stocks represented by the Nasdaq Composite Index went from a 1% rise into negative territory. As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Plug stock had also gone negative, down 1.9%. First Solar and Hyzon Motors, however, held on to gains of 0.4% and 7%, respectively. The initial surge came after a deal was reported for powering the country's first hydrogen-powered train. That was a reminder for investors of the future potential for these and other stocks in the renewable energy sector. Continue reading