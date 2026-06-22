Fox Aktie
WKN DE: A2PF3T / ISIN: US35137L2043
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22.06.2026 11:56:00
Here's What Fox Buying Roku Means for Disney Investors
On June 15, Roku announced that it had accepted an offer to be acquired by Fox. The deal, using a combination of cash and stock, values Roku at $160 per share. Based on Fox's 10-day volume-weighted average share price as of June 10, this was a $22 billion transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2027.Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has a front-row seat to the drastic changes happening in an industry it has long led. Here's what this acquisition could mean for the House of Mouse and its shareholder base.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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