02.08.2022 11:37:00
Here's What General Electric and Raytheon Technologies Need in 2022
General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) have much in common. They are the two leading manufacturers of aircraft engines in the world, with positions across major programs at Boeing and Airbus. Most prominently, they compete (GE via its joint venture with Safran, CFM International) with rival engines on the Airbus A320 NEO family of aircraft (CFM also contributes the sole engine on the Boeing 737 MAX) -- the two planes are the workhorses of the skies. They also both appear to be good value stocks, and they both have challenges in meeting their full-year guidance. Let's consider the latter two points and see what the companies need to do to meet management aims. The commercial aerospace operations of both companies exceeded expectations in the first half and are well on their way to beating initial estimates for the full year. In fact, Raytheon recently raised its full-year profit expectations for its commercial aerospace-focused businesses (Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney), helping to offset a lowering of expectations for its defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Intelligence & Space, or RIS, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, or RMD). The result was management maintained its full-year guidance. Focusing on the free cash flow (FCF) part of the guidance, management continues to expect $6 billion in 2022, putting it on a price-to-FCF multiple of 22 times FCF. That may seem expensive, but recall that management intends to reach $10 billion by 2025 as the air travel recovery continues. Turning to GE, its aerospace segment management reiterated the full-year guidance given in its investor day presentation for organic revenue growth above 20% and segment profit of $3.8 billion to $4.3 billion. Given that organic revenue growth was almost 20% in the first half, and segment profit was $2.06 billion, GE Aviation looks on track to achieve its aim. The key driver is surging spare parts sales, which increased to $23.1 million per day in the first half from $14.1 million in the same period last year. Given the strengthening recovery in commercial aerospace, it's reasonable to expect GE and Raytheon are well on track in their aerospace operations. Continue reading
