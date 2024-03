Here's What General Electric's Aerospace Business Is Worth

The stock of General Electric (NYSE: GE) has surged 85% over the past year, a testament to the growing investor confidence in the company's imminent restructuring. As GE Vernova (the power, renewable energy, and electrification business) prepares to debut on the market on April 2, the remaining entity, GE Aerospace, holds significant potential.Despite the stock's impressive performance, is it still a value proposition? Let's delve into the details.As I've previously highlighted in a comprehensive analysis, GE Vernova's market cap is conservatively estimated at around $27.3 billion. However, the current value of GE stock is around $183 billion. Notwithstanding the fact that the $27.3 billion estimate for GE Vernova is conservative (meaning it's a good investment at that level), is the implied $155.7 billion a reasonable valuation for GE Aerospace?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel