01.10.2026 14:07:00

Here's What History Says a $1,000 Investment in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Could Be Worth in 30 Years

It doesn't take a lot of money in order to start building wealth in the stock market.

If you invest just $1,000 in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) today, it may not seem like it'll amount to much, even after several years. In reality, there's a clear path to tens of thousands of dollars if you leave it invested long enough and let it grow over time.

Since its inception in September 2010, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has returned around 15% per year. If you had invested $1,000 when the fund launched and held it for the past 16 years, your investment would be worth roughly $9,400.

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