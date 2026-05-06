Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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07.05.2026 00:10:00
Here's What I Think Is Going on With Palantir Stock
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) represented a surefire path to stock market gains a couple of years ago. Investors rushed to get in on this software player, and the shares soared 1,700% in just three years. The reason for all of the excitement about Palantir? The company was one of the first to benefit from the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.But, over the past six months, Palantir has offered shareholders a bumpy ride. This isn't in terms of earnings -- revenue, profit, and demand for Palantir's software continue to roar higher. Yet the stock price hasn't followed. Over this time period, it's dropped about 27%. And the stellar earnings reports haven't even offered a temporary boost. For example, after Palantir's latest blowout report, the shares fell almost 7% in the next trading session. So, why are shares of this tech player falling even when business is going strong? Here's what I think is going on with Palantir stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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